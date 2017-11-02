FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NAFTA talks causing business uncertainty: Rio Tinto executive
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 凌晨2点09分 / 1 天前

NAFTA talks causing business uncertainty: Rio Tinto executive

David Ljunggren

2 分钟阅读

OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The current state of talks to update the NAFTA trade pact is creating uncertainty among businesses and could hurt investments and growth, Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said on Wednesday.

Canada and Mexico say several U.S. proposals for modernizing the North American Free Trade Agreement are unacceptable, prompting increasing concern that Washington could walk away from the trilateral deal.

Rio Tinto exports 75 percent of the aluminium produced at its Canadian plants to the United States and supplies 30 percent of that market’s needs, Barrios told an evening conference organized by the Canadian-American Business Council.

“The negotiation process has created some uncertainty among business on both sides of the border and I think this puts at risk to a certain degree investments and growth,” he said when asked about the NAFTA talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump frequently describes the 1994 pact as a disaster and has threatened to walk away from the deal unless major changes are made.

Company data show Rio Tinto’s Canadian plants accounted for 53 percent of the 3.65 million tonnes of aluminium that the company produced last year.

Barrios said NAFTA had created a predictable business environment that made investment decisions easier and had also solidified ties between Canada and the United States.

“So we’re watching very, very carefully how things evolve ... We encourage the negotiating teams at the table to continue looking at ways to strengthen that relationship,” he said.

Speaking earlier in the day, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said the lack of clarity over the NAFTA talks meant companies would put off investment decisions. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Michael Perry)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below