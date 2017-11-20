FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trafigura launches non-recourse funding programme backed by oil, metals
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
2017年11月20日 / 上午10点05分 / 1 天前

Trafigura launches non-recourse funding programme backed by oil, metals

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Oil trader Trafigura on Monday said it launched Trafigura Commodities Funding Pte Ltd (TCF), a non-recourse funding programme for the securitisation market.

The programme, backed by inventories of crude oil and refined metals, is a stand-alone vehicle incorporated in Singapore.

TCF issued $470 million of senior variable funding notes which were placed on a private basis with six financial institutions, Trafigura said.

The proceeds, as well as a subordinated loan from Trafigura, will enable TCF to purchase crude oil and refined metal inventories sold by Trafigura across 12 jurisdictions, the company added.

“This platform enables Trafigura to become a systematic issuer of notes backed by commodity inventories and ultimately to seek committed term financing in the asset backed securities markets,” Laurent Christophe, Trafigura’s head of corporate finance, said in a statement.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

