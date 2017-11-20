FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
2017年11月20日 / 上午10点05分 / 1 天前

Trafigura to develop second Pakistan LNG import project

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Swiss commodity trader Trafigura said it plans to develop its second liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Pakistan, alongside an existing project in which it has a minority stake.

At a inauguration ceremony for Pakistan’s second LNG import project, Pakistan GasPort Ltd (PGPL), in Port Qasim in Karachi, the trader said it would add a jetty, berth and a second floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to the existing facility.

Trafigura expects to benefit from lower development costs by taking advantage of existing infrastructure at the site. The joint venture with PGPL will sell gas to private sector customers.

It did not given any other details.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens

