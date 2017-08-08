FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 天内
Trafigura wins Red River's Australian zinc, lead offtake
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年8月8日 / 凌晨12点38分 / 6 天内

Trafigura wins Red River's Australian zinc, lead offtake

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MELBOURNE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australian miner Red River said on Tuesday that commodity trader Trafigura has won an offtake agreement for zinc and lead concentrate production from its Thalanga mine in the north of the country.

The Thalanga zinc project in Queensland state, which had been under 'care and maintenance' since 2012, has been ramping up since last year and is on track for production in the fourth quarter, Red River said in a statement.

The agreement, between Trafigura and Red River's wholly-owned subsidiary Cromarty Resources, will cover the first three years of production, which is expected to include some 122,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate and 27,400 tonnes of lead concentrate.

Trafigura will provide up to $10 million in finance for working capital and other production costs if required, Red River said.

Trafigura Group CEO Jeremy Weir said in the release that the company was looking forward to working with Red River.

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below