FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada to sell Ontario solar assets for C$540 mln
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 下午1点16分 / 更新于 17 小时内

TransCanada to sell Ontario solar assets for C$540 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it would sell its Ontario-based solar energy portfolio to Axium Infinity Solar LP for about C$540 million ($426 million).

The portfolio comprises eight facilities with a generating capacity of 76 megawatts.

TransCanada, which operates the Keystone XL pipeline, said proceeds from the sale would help fund its C$24 billion near-term capital program. ($1 = 1.2678 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below