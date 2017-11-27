FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada excavates damaged part of leaked pipeline -S. Dakota official
频道
专题
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月27日 / 晚上6点30分 / 1 天前

TransCanada excavates damaged part of leaked pipeline -S. Dakota official

Nia Williams

2 分钟阅读

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 27 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is making progress on cleaning up a 5,000-barrel oil spill from its Keystone pipeline in South Dakota, where a state official said on Monday the company has excavated the damaged section of pipeline.

Calgary-based TransCanada shut down the 590,000 barrel-per-day pipeline, one of Canada’s main crude export routes, on Nov. 16, due to the leak. Keystone carries crude from Alberta’s oil sands to U.S. refineries.

Brian Walsh, environmental scientist manager with the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, said the damaged portion of the pipe had been exposed but he did not know whether repairs had been completed yet.

“It (the cleanup) is going as fast as we would hope, they are working 24 hours a day,” Walsh added,

In its most recent update TransCanada said it has so far cleaned up 1,065 barrels of oil.

The outage has roiled crude oil prices on both sides of the border as market players anticipated a glut of crude building up in Alberta while inventories fell in the U.S. futures trading hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Traders said U.S. benchmark crude, which jumped as a result of the Keystone shutdown, was falling on Monday on expectations the restart will happen soon.

Meanwhile the discount on Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for December delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, narrowed in thin trade to $17.90 a barrel below U.S. crude, according to Shorcan Energy brokers. On Friday December WCS settled at $21.50 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark. (Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below