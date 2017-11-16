FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada's Keystone pipeline shut after 5,000-barrel leak in U.S.
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 晚上8点54分 / 更新于 18 小时前

TransCanada's Keystone pipeline shut after 5,000-barrel leak in U.S.

1 分钟阅读

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 16 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp has shut part of its Keystone pipeline after 5,000 barrels of oil leaked in Amherst, South Dakota, the company said on Thursday, four days before the state of Nebraska is due to decide on an expansion of the system.

The pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta to Cushing, Oklahoma, and to Patoka, Illinois, has been shut, while the southern leg of the system to the Gulf Coast remains operational, the company said. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Dan Grebler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below