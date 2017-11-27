Transcanada asks Nebraska to reconsider approval of alternate Keystone pipeline route

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - TransCanada has asked the Nebraska Public Service Commission to reconsider its order approving an alternate route for the Canada-U.S. Keystone XL pipeline, according to a filing posted on the commission’s website on Monday.

The Canadian pipeline company is seeking a “clarification” on the PSC’s Nov. 20 decision to approve an alternative route for the Keystone XL pipeline, a TransCanada spokesman said.

The approved line was not the company’s preferred route.

“Keystone requests the Commission reconsider its order dated November 20, 2017 in accordance with this motion,” said the order, which was submitted on November 24. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)