FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 25, 2018 / 7:19 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Keystone XL pipeline route change is not major issue -TransCanada CEO

1 分钟阅读

Jan 25 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp CEO Russ Girling said on Thursday that he does not see a route change for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline through Nebraska as a major issue, and that the Canadian company was advancing the project by acquiring land.

Girling, speaking at a CIBC investor conference in Whistler, British Columbia, said the route change would likely add $100 million to $200 million in cost. Girling did not specify the currency. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Grant McCool)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below