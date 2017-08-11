FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Former Transmar executives plead not guilty to U.S. fraud charges
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月11日 / 晚上9点31分 / 2 天前

Former Transmar executives plead not guilty to U.S. fraud charges

Brendan Pierson

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Three former executives at Transmar Commodity Group Ltd on Friday pleaded not guilty to defrauding banks to win a $400 million credit line for the now-bankrupt New Jersey-based cocoa trading company.

Peter G. Johnson, who was Transmar's chief executive; his son Peter B. Johnson, who oversaw Transmar's Euromar Commodities affiliate; and Thomas Reich, former finance vice president, entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan.

Rakoff set an April 10 trial date.

Transmar, a Morristown, New Jersey-based unit of Transmar Group Ltd, had sold cocoa products to chocolate makers such as Hershey Co and Nestle SA prior to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last Dec. 31. The bankruptcy case was converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation on July 26.

The three defendants were charged earlier this week. Prosecutors accused them of "lying repeatedly" to banks from 2014 to December 2016, inflating the amount of collateral the company had to support its borrowing.

Transmar owed the banks roughly $360 million at the time of the bankruptcy, prosecutors said, and each defendant faces up to 30 years in prison on each count.

The criminal case is U.S. v. Johnson et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 17-cr-00482. The bankruptcy case is In re: Transmar Commodity Group Ltd, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-13625. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below