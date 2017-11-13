FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Travelers say it in "right spot" for cyber insurance exposure
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 下午4点54分 / 1 天前

Insurer Travelers say it in "right spot" for cyber insurance exposure

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc is “just in the right spot” for managing its exposure to the cyber insurance market, the head of its specialty insurance practice said on Monday.

Insurer Travelers knows it could do more business in the market, said Thomas Kunkel, president of bond and specialty insurance for Travelers, during a call with investors on Monday.

“It would not be hard,” Kunkel said. “But we feel like this is the right place for us at this point in time,” Kunkel said, adding that the company must be “respectful and prudent” about its evolving cyber insurance exposures. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, Editing by Franklin Paul)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below