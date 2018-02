Feb 21 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies Inc on Wednesday named Bruce Gifford enterprise chief data and analytics officer.

Gifford most recently served as senior vice president and chief actuary for Travelers’ bond and specialty insurance unit.

He will report to Michael Klein, president of personal insurance, and Madelyn Lankton, chief information officer of enterprise operations and eBusiness.