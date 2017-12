Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer Travelers Cos Inc said it promoted Nick Rnjak to lead Travelers Syndicate Management Ltd, the company’s platform in the Lloyd’s insurance market.

Rnjak, who will report to Travelers Europe Chief Executive Matthew Wilson, has been with Travelers since 2007 and was previously the chief underwriting officer of Travelers Syndicate. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir)