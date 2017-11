Nov 9 (Reuters) - Commercial property and casualty insurer Travelers Inc said on Thursday it expects fourth-quarter catastrophe losses of $525 million to $675 million, on a pre-tax basis, due to the wildfires in California.

Travelers also said it intends to resume share buybacks, which it had suspended as it assessed catastrophe losses from recent hurricanes and the wildfires. reut.rs/2zvu5Py