Czech Travel Service says signs deal for additional 9 Boeing 737 MAX planes
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月7日 / 下午12点42分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Czech Travel Service says signs deal for additional 9 Boeing 737 MAX planes

1 分钟阅读

PRAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Czech airline Travel Service said on Thursday it had signed an order for nine additional Boeing 737 MAX planes for its fleet in November, increasing its total order book for the model to 39 planes.

It said eight new Boeing 737 MAX planes would be supplied in 2018 and 15 in 2019 as part of fleet renewal planned until 2023.

Travel Service is in the process of acquiring majority in national airline Czech Airlines and operates charter flights and low-cost airline Smartwings.

It said eight of the total order of 39 planes would be bought and the rest leased. The planes will have 189 seats and on-board WiFi entertainment systems, it said.

China’s CEFC directly holds 49.9 percent stake in Travel Service and further shares indirectly. Founder Jiri Simane and business partners control the rest. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
