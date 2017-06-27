FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
U.S. longer-dated bond net shorts hit two-month low -JPMorgan
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 下午2点49分 / 1 个月前

U.S. longer-dated bond net shorts hit two-month low -JPMorgan

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

    NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The margin of investors who
are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are
bullish shrank further to its tightest since mid-April, J.P.
Morgan's latest client survey showed on Tuesday.
    Investors have reduced their bearish bond bets on doubts
about whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
again by year-end due to recent signs of softening U.S.
inflation, analysts said.
    Short investors, or those who said they were holding fewer
longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, outnumbered long
investors who said they were holding more longer-dated bonds
than their benchmarks by 4 points on June 26, resulting in the
fewest net shorts since April 17, J.P. Morgan said.
    Last week, net shorts totaled 7 points. Two weeks ago, net
shorts stood at 18 points, which was the highest since Dec. 12,
J.P. Morgan said.
    On Tuesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
 was 2.189 percent, up from 2.153 percent a week
earlier, according to Reuters data.
    J.P. Morgan surveyed clients that included bond fund
managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds. Their active
clients included market makers and hedge funds.
    Below includes the latest J.P. Morgan survey results of its
Treasury clients:

 All clients     Long    Neutral  Shorts   Net
                                           Position
 June 26             23       50       27          -4
 June 19             18       57       25          -7
 June 12              9       64       27         -18
 Active clients                                      
 June 26             20       50       30         -10
 June 19             20       60       20           0
 June 12             10       40       50         -40
 *positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net
short

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below