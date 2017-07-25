FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. longer-dated bond longs hits one-month high -JPMorgan
2017年7月25日 / 下午2点16分 / 11 天前

U.S. longer-dated bond longs hits one-month high -JPMorgan

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

    NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - The number of investors who
are bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose to the highest
in a month ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting, JPMorgan's latest client survey showed on Tuesday.
    Fed policymakers were widely expected to leave short-term
interest rates unchanged at 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent, but
may signal they are prepared to begin shrinking the U.S. central
bank's $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year.
    Longer-dated Treasury yields have risen since Monday on
rising stock prices and higher European yields. U.S. benchmark
10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level in a
week early on Tuesday.
    The share of long investors, or those who said they were
holding more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks,
increased to 18 percent, the most since June 26. Last week, the
share of long investors was 14 percent. 
    At 10:01 a.m. (1401 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield
 was 2.305 percent, up from 2.263 percent a week ago.
It hit a one-week high of 2.307 percent earlier on Tuesday,
Reuters data showed.
    JPMorgan surveyed clients that included bond fund managers,
central banks and sovereign wealth funds. Their active clients
included market makers and hedge funds.
    Below includes the latest JPMorgan survey results of its
Treasury clients:

 All clients     Long    Neutral  Shorts   Net
                                           Position
 July 24             18       57       25          -7
 July 17             14       66       20          -6
 July 10              9       59       32         -23
 July 3              11       57       32         -21
 June 26             23       50       27          -4
 Active clients                                      
 July 24             20       60       20           0
 July 17             20       70       10          10
 July 10             20       60       20          10
 July 3              20       50       30         -10
 June 26             20       50       30         -10
 *positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net
short

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

