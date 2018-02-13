Investors most neutral on U.S. bonds since October -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The share of investors holding longer-dated U.S. Treasuries equal to their benchmarks rose to its highest in about four months following last week's market turmoil, JPMorgan Chase & Co's latest client survey showed on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a four-year high of 2.902 percent on Monday on concerns about rising inflation and increased borrowing to fund more federal spending. The 10-year yield swung in a 24 basis point trading range last week, according to Reuters data, as global stock markets were roiled by jitters over less stimulus from central banks and technical selling spurred by a surge in volatility. Wall Street suffered its worst week in two years last week with the benchmark S&P 500 index posting a 5.2 percent drop, which was its biggest weekly percentage decline since January 2016. The share of investors who said they were neutral on longer-dated government debt was 51 percent, which was the highest since Oct. 16, JPMorgan said. This compared with 47 percent who said they were neutral the prior week. Meanwhile, the share of investors who said on Monday they were "long" longer-dated Treasuries fell to 13 percent from 15 percent the previous week, JPMorgan said. The share of investors who said they were "short," or holding fewer Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, decreased to 36 percent from 38 percent. The net shorts was unchanged on the week at 23 percent. Among active clients including market makers and hedge funds, half of them said they were neutral on longer-dated Treasuries, compared with 30 percent last week. At 12:26 p.m. (1726 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield was 2.844 percent, down 1.1 basis points from late on Monday. JPMorgan surveyed clients including bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds, as well as market makers and hedge funds. The chart below displays the latest survey results of JPMorgan's Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position Feb. 12 13 51 36 -23 Feb. 5 15 47 38 -23 Jan. 29 13 49 38 -25 Jan. 22 19 39 42 -23 Active clients Feb. 12 0 50 50 -50 Feb. 5 10 30 60 -50 Jan. 29 10 30 60 -50 Jan. 22 10 20 70 -60 * NOTE: Positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)