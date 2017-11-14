FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Omers Private Equity to buy controlling stake in France's Trescal
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日

Canada's Omers Private Equity to buy controlling stake in France's Trescal

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - OMERS Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of the OMERS Pension Plan, said on Tuesday it has entered into an exclusive agreement with France’s Ardian to acquire a majority stake in calibration services firm Trescal.

The proposed transaction values the company at around 670 million euros ($786.78 million), it said in a release.

Trescal serves more than 40,000 customers over a range of sectors, including defence, aerospace, telecommunications, transportation and automotive. ($1 = 0.8516 euros) (Reporting by Clara Denina, editing by Louise Heavens)

