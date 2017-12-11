FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Triathlon-ITU launches mixed relay triathlon series ahead of Olympics
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
December 11, 2017 / 12:10 PM / in a day

Triathlon-ITU launches mixed relay triathlon series ahead of Olympics

2 分钟阅读

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The International Triathlon Union (ITU) launched a mixed relay series on Monday to give athletes more ways to earn qualification points for the mixed relay at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and broaden the sport’s appeal.

The series will officially debut in Nottingham on June 7 before the British leg of ITU World Triathlon Series in Leeds. The format then moves to Hamburg for the Mixed Relay World Championship, before the last leg in Edmonton in July.

There are 55 spots available for men and 55 for women in the triathlon mixed relay at Tokyo 2020, and athletes can also earn qualification ranking points at the five mixed relay Continental Championships.

“We are absolutely delighted with the launch of the Mixed Relay Series,” ITU President Marisol Casado said in a statement.

“The Mixed Relay... gives the sport something very important: a sense of team building. But most important, is an event that demonstrates that women and men can compete together but both are equally important to the success of the team.” (Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below