U.S. FCC pauses review of Sinclair's plan to buy Tribune Media Co
January 12, 2018 / 12:02 AM / 更新于 17 hours ago

U.S. FCC pauses review of Sinclair's plan to buy Tribune Media Co

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday that it was pausing its review of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc’s plan to buy Tribune Media Company.

The agency said that its review would entail evaluating Sinclair’s offer of divestitures, and that because the agency would need an opportunity “to fully review them,” it paused its informal 180-day transaction clock.

Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks to buy about 10 television stations from Sinclair as part of the divestiture, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by G Crosse)

