图片
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点45分 / 更新于 21 小时前

TripAdvisor to offer Takeaway's food delivery in Europe

1 分钟阅读

AMSTERDAM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - TripAdvisor users will be able to order meal deliveries in nine European countries under a deal with Dutch online food delivery company Takeaway.com.

The deal comes as competition in online food delivery heats up with the entry of Uber and Amazon.com.

Takeaway said on Thursday its network of more than 31,000 restaurants will be accessible through TripAdvisor’s desktop site, mobile website and app.

U.S.-owned TripAdvisor users will be able to click through to Takeaway’s site to order food from partner restaurants in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Portugal.

The terms and duration of the agreement were not disclosed. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Alexander Smith)

