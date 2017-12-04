FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Triumph to merge precision components, aerospace structures units
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 晚上11点41分 / 更新于 9 小时前

Triumph to merge precision components, aerospace structures units

1 分钟阅读

Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. aero parts maker Triumph Group Inc said on Monday it would combine aerospace structures and precision components divisions into one business unit, effective Jan 1.

The new unit called aerospace structures will be led by Pete Wick, who is currently executive vice president of its precision components business.

The aerospace structures unit, Triumph’s biggest business by revenue, makes aircraft wings, wing boxes, fuselage panels and sub-assemblies such as floor grids.

The precision components unit, its third biggest, produces a range of aluminum, hard metal and composite structures used in commercial, military, rotorcraft and business jet markets. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below