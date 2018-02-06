FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 6, 2018 / 10:38 PM / 更新于 2 hours ago

REFILE-Owner of Los Angeles Times to sell the paper - Washington Post

1 分钟阅读

(Adds slug for media clients, with no changes to text)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tronc Inc, the owner of the Los Angeles Times, is expected to announce it is selling the newspaper, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The buyer is Patrick Soon-Shiong, a Los Angeles-area physician and a major shareholder in Tronc, according to the report.

Soon-Shiong, who heads NantHealth Inc, will also buy Times’ sister newspaper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Washington Post reported.

Tronc was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below