LSE has made strong case for Aramco listing - UK PM's spokesman
2017年11月6日

LSE has made strong case for Aramco listing - UK PM's spokesman

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange has made a “very strong case” for oil company Saudi Aramco to lists its shares in Britain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday after President Donald Trump urged the king of Saudi Arabia to list in New York.

“Obviously there are lots of big stock exchanges which have an interest in Aramco including the London Stock Exchange which we believe has made a very strong case for it being based here,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andy Bruce)

