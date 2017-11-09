FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-General Electric signs $3.5 bln deals in China
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 凌晨5点17分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-General Electric signs $3.5 bln deals in China

2 分钟阅读

* Include engine orders from Juneyao Airlines, ICBC Leasing

* Agreement with China Datang Group to supply gas turbines

* Chinese state TV says Boeing signs $37 bln in deals in China (Updates with details of GE deals, Boeing signing)

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co signed three aviation and engine deals with Chinese partners worth a total of $3.5 billion on the sidelines of a state visit to Beijing by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been looking to stir up U.S.-China trade.

The partnerships were signed in the presence of Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, GE said in a statement.

The deals included an engine and repair deal for GEnx-1B engines from Juneyao Airlines Co Ltd worth $1.4 billion at list prices, and another $1.1 billion order for 80 Leap-1B engines to power 40 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft from ICBC Leasing, the leasing arm of state bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, GE said.

GE also signed a framework agreement with China Datang Group to supply it with gas turbines and other components for Chinese domestic projects valued at about $1 billion.

Chinese state television also reported that U.S. planemaker Boeing had signed $37 billion in commercial deals in China as part of Trump’s visit. Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for details on the deals.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Stephen Coates

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below