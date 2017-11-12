FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam, U.S. firms sign MoUs during Trump's visit
频道
专题
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普表示相信普京说的俄罗斯没有干预美国大选
一周经济展望：主要央行的政策沟通失灵了吗？
深度分析
一周经济展望：主要央行的政策沟通失灵了吗？
TPP在美国缺席的情况下继续向前推进 将更名为CPTPP
国际财经
TPP在美国缺席的情况下继续向前推进 将更名为CPTPP
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月12日 / 凌晨5点57分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Vietnam, U.S. firms sign MoUs during Trump's visit

2 分钟阅读

(Adds MoU details)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Vietnamese and U.S. companies on Sunday signed memorandums of understanding on gas development, automobiles, as well as aircraft engine purchase and support during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Vietnam.

PetroVietnam Gas and AES Corp signed a memorandum of understanding on Son My liquefied natural gas terminal project and an MoU with Alaska Gasline Development Corp on gas supply and upstream investment.

Pratt & Whitney Co signed an engine purchase support agreement and binding MoU for the sale and maintenance of its engines with Vietnamese flag carrier Vietnam Airlines

The U.S. engine maker also signed a purchase and support agreement for 20 engines with Vietjet Aviation JSC.

U.S truck maker Navistar International Corp signed an MoU on commercial truck business with Vietnamese Hoang Huy Joint Stock Co.

No details were available on the value of the deals, which were signed in the presence of Trump and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang. (Reporting By Mai Nguyen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below