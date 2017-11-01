FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-INSIGHT-Awaiting Trump's coal comeback, miners reject retraining
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
独家：中国华信能源计划成立自有银行 扩充贸易金融影响力
独家：中国华信能源计划成立自有银行 扩充贸易金融影响力
综述：新零售成为今年中国双十一电商节新标签 全球化进一步升级
综述：新零售成为今年中国双十一电商节新标签 全球化进一步升级
2017年11月1日 / 上午11点03分 / 更新于 10 小时前

REFILE-INSIGHT-Awaiting Trump's coal comeback, miners reject retraining

8 分钟阅读

 (Refiles to remove repeated words "the company" in paragraph
26)
    By Valerie Volcovici
    WAYNESBURG, Pa., Nov 1 (Reuters) - When Mike Sylvester
entered a career training center earlier this year in
southwestern Pennsylvania, he found more than one hundred
federally funded courses covering everything from computer
programming to nursing.
    He settled instead on something familiar: a coal mining
course. 
    "I think there is a coal comeback,” said the 33-year-old son
of a miner.
    Despite broad consensus about coal's bleak future, a
years-long effort to diversify the economy of this hard-hit
region away from mining is stumbling, with Obama-era jobs
retraining classes undersubscribed and future programs at risk
under President Donald Trump’s proposed 2018 budget.
            
    Trump has promised to revive coal by rolling back
environmental regulations and moved to repeal Obama-era curbs on
carbon emissions from power plants. 
    "I have a lot of faith in President Trump," Sylvester said.
    But hundreds of coal-fired plants have closed in recent
years, and cheap natural gas continues to erode domestic demand.
The Appalachian region has lost about 33,500 mining jobs since
2011, according to the Appalachian Regional Commission. 
    Although there have been small gains in coal output and
hiring this year, driven by foreign demand, production levels
remain near lows hit in 1978.
    A White House official did not respond to requests for
comment on coal policy and retraining for coal workers.
    What many experts call false hopes for a coal resurgence
have mired economic development efforts here in a catch-22: Coal
miners are resisting retraining without ready jobs from new
industries, but new companies are unlikely to move here without
a trained workforce. The stalled diversification push leaves
some of the nation's poorest areas with no clear path to
prosperity.
    Federal retraining programs have fared better, with some
approaching full participation, in the parts of Appalachia where
mining has been crushed in a way that leaves little hope for a
comeback, according to county officials and recruiters. They
include West Virginia and Kentucky, where coal resources have
been depleted.
    But in southern Pennsylvania, where the industry still has
ample reserves and is showing flickers of life, federal jobs
retraining programs see sign-up rates below 20 percent, the
officials and recruiters said. In southern Virginia's coal
country, participation rates run about 50 percent, they said.
    "Part of our problem is we still have coal," said Robbie
Matesic, executive director of Greene County’s economic
development department.  
    Out-of-work miners cite many reasons beyond faith in Trump
policy for their reluctance to train for new industries,
according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen former
and prospective coal workers, career counselors and local
economic development officials. They say mining pays well; other
industries are unfamiliar; and there’s no income during training
and no guarantee of a job afterward. 
    In Pennsylvania, Corsa Coal         opened a mine in
Somerset in June which will create about 70 jobs – one of the
first mines to open here in years. And Consol Energy        
recently expanded its Bailey mine complex in Greene County. 
    But Consol also announced in January that it plans to sell
its coal holdings to focus on natural gas. And it has
commissioned a recruitment agency, GMS Mines and Repair, to find
contract laborers for its coal expansion who will be paid about
$13 an hour - half the hourly wage of a starting unionized coal
worker. The program Sylvester signed up for was set up by GMS.
    The new hiring in Pennsylvania is related mainly to an
uptick in foreign demand for metallurgical coal, used in
producing steel, rather than domestic demand for thermal coal
from power plants, the industry's main business. Some market
analysts describe the foreign demand as a temporary blip driven
by production problems in the coal hub of Australia.
    Officials for U.S. coal companies operating in the region,
including Consol and Corsa, declined requests for comment. 
    “The coal industry has stabilized, but it’s not going to
come back,” said Blair Zimmerman, a 40-year veteran of the mines
who is now the commissioner for Greene County, one of
Pennsylvania’s oldest coal regions. “We need to look at the
future.”
    
    EMPTY SEATS
    The Pennsylvania Department of Labor has received about $2
million since 2015 from the federal POWER program, an initiative
of former President Barack Obama to help retrain workers in
coal-dependent areas. But the state is having trouble putting
even that modest amount of money to good use.
    In Greene and Washington counties, 120 people have signed up
for jobs retraining outside the mines, far short of the target
of 700, said Ami Gatts, director of the Washington-Greene County
Job Training Agency. In Westmoreland and Fayette counties,
participation in federal job retraining programs has been about
15 percent of capacity, officials said.
    "I can't even get them to show up for free food I set up in
the office," said Dave Serock, an ex-miner who recruits in
Fayette County for Southwest Training Services.
    Programs administered by the Appalachian Regional
Commission, a federal and state partnership to strengthen the
region’s economy, have had similar struggles. One $1.4 million
ARC project to teach laid-off miners in Greene County and in
West Virginia computer coding has signed up only 20 people for
95 slots. Not a single worker has enrolled in another program
launched this summer to prepare ex-miners to work in the natural
gas sector, officials said.
    Greene County Commissioner Zimmerman said he’d like to see a
big company like Amazon or Toyota come to southwestern
Pennsylvania to build a distribution or manufacturing plant that
could employ thousands. 
    But he knows first the region needs a ready workforce.
    Amazon          spokeswoman Ashley Robinson said the company
typically works with local organizations to evaluate whether
locations have an appropriate workforce and has no current plans
for distribution operations in Western Pennsylvania. Toyota
         spokesman Edward Lewis said the company considers local
workforce training an "important consideration" when deciding
where to locate facilities. 
    
    SIGNS OF LIFE
    For Sean Moodie and his brother Steve spent the last two
years working in the natural gas industry, but see coal as a
good bet in the current political climate.  
    “I am optimistic that you can make a good career out of coal
for the next 50 years,” said Sean Moodie.
    Coal jobs are preferable to those in natural gas, they said,
because the mines are close to home, while pipeline work
requires travel. Like Sylvester, the Moodie brothers are taking
mining courses offered by Consol’s recruiter, GMS.
    Bob Levo, who runs a GMS training program, offered a measure
of realism: The point of the training is to provide low-cost and
potentially short-term labor to a struggling industry, he said. 
    "That’s a major part of the reason that coal mines have been
able to survive," he said. "They rely on us to provide labor at
lower cost."
    Clemmy Allen, 63, a veteran miner and head of the United
Mineworkers of America's Career Centers, said miners are taking
a big risk in holding out for a coal recovery.
    He’s placing his hopes for the region's future on
retraining. UMWA’s 64-acre campus in Prosperity, Pennsylvania -
which once trained coal miners - will use nearly $3 million in
federal and state grants to retrofit classrooms to teach
cybersecurity, truck driving and mechanical engineering.
    "Unlike when I worked in the mines," he said, "if you get
laid off now, you are pretty much laid off."
    
    Follow Trump’s impact on energy, environment, healthcare,
immigration and the economy at The Trump Effect - www.reuters.com/trump-effect
    

    
 (Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Brian Thevenot)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
