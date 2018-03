TAIPEI, March 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:

* SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BILLION ($2.21 billion) (JAN T$79.74 BILLION, DEC 2017 T$89.90 BILLION)

* SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PERCENT Y/Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.2990 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee)