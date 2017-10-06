FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus submitted best bid in Turkish satellite tender - minister
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 上午9点29分 / 12 天前

Airbus submitted best bid in Turkish satellite tender - minister

1 分钟阅读

ISTANBUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Airbus has submitted the best bid in a tender to build Turkish satellites, Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan said on Friday.

Turkey continues to negotiate with Airbus on the planned Turksat 5A and 5B satellites, and aims to sign an agreement in October, Arslan said in a television interview with state-owned Anadolu Agency.

“We aim to launch Turksat 5A in 2020 and 5B in 2021,” he said, adding that Airbus also submitted bid for the Turksat 6A satellite.

Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric and Canada’s MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates also submitted bids in the tender, Arslan said. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below