After Boeing deal, Turkish Airlines weighs Airbus order -sources
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月22日 / 上午10点34分 / 1 个月前

After Boeing deal, Turkish Airlines weighs Airbus order -sources

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines has begun talks with Airbus to buy up to 40 A350 jetliners worth $12.4 billion at list prices, hours after striking a similar deal with its U.S. rival Boeing, people familiar with the airline said on Friday.

In an announcement coinciding with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, Boeing said on Thursday the carrier intended to buy 787-9 jets worth $11 billion at list prices.

Hours later, Turkish Airlines also sought prices for up to 40 wide-body A350-900 jets, the people said. The airline is one of the world’s fastest-growing carriers and traditionally maintains a balanced fleet.

“We never comment on talks that we may or may not be having with our customers,” an Airbus spokesman. Turkish Airlines was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Laurence Frost)

