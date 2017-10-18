Twitter toughens guidelines on harassment -report

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Twitter has toughened its stance on online sexual harassment and abuse, laying out stronger penalties for misconduct on the social media platform in an email to its Trust and Safety Council published by Wired late on Tuesday.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm that the email published by the micro-blogging site was genuine. Twitter did not respond to requests for comment.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the social media company’s Chief Executive Jack Dorsey announced plans to act more aggressively to limit the number of bullies and harassers on the website.

The email published by Wired said the new extended set of guidelines follow up on Dorsey’s tweets and will include the immediate and permanent suspension of any account Twitter identifies as the original poster/source of non-consensual nudity.

The site's definition of non-consensual nudity will also be expanded to include "upskirt imagery, 'creep shots,' and hidden camera content", the email said. bit.ly/2kXAjUz

The email also promised to publish more details on a change in policy which would include hate symbols and imagery in its definition of sensitive media.

Women’s groups have boycotted the site in protest after actress Rose McGowan’s account had its features disabled in the midst of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)