Twitter to begin labeling election-related ads
Twitter to begin labeling election-related ads

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would add labels to election-related advertisements, a step that follows a threat of regulation from the United States over the lack of disclosure for political spending on social media networks.

Twitter said in a blog post that the company would launch a website so that people could see all ads currently running on Twitter and details such as how long those ads have been running and the images associated with the ad campaigns. (Reporting by David Ingram in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

