Twitter to roll out 280-character tweets worldwide
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上9点39分 / 更新于 6 小时前

Twitter to roll out 280-character tweets worldwide

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Microblogging website Twitter Inc , known for its iconic 140-character tweets, said on Tuesday it would roll out 280-character tweets to users across the world.

Twitter said it ran a test on 280-character tweets in September that showed users spent less time editing their tweets and were less likely to abandon them. (bit.ly/2zkXZIj)

User posting in languages including Japanese, Korean and Chinese, which do not face the issue of “cramming”, will continue to have a limit of 140 characters, Twitter said.

The company did not say when it would start allowing users to post 280-character tweets. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

