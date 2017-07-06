FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
U.S. judge allows Twitter lawsuit over surveillance to move forward
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月6日

U.S. judge allows Twitter lawsuit over surveillance to move forward

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit filed by Twitter Inc seeking the right to reveal the extent of U.S. government surveillance requests could move forward.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said in a written order that the U.S. government had failed to show the kind of "clear and present danger" that could possibly justify restrictions on the right of Twitter to talk about the requests it receives.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Dan Grebler

