U.S. says Tyson poultry pleads guilty over Missouri spill, to pay $2 mln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日 / 下午4点20分 / 21 天前

U.S. says Tyson poultry pleads guilty over Missouri spill, to pay $2 mln

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc’s poultry unit on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court to two criminal charges stemming from discharged feed supplement at a company facility in Missouri, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Tyson Poultry Inc had been charged with violating the Clean Water Act and agreed to pay a $2 million criminal fine, serve two years of probation and pay $500,000 to help clean up affected waters, the department said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

