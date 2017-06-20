FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
About 10-15 injured by turbulence on United flight to Houston
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月20日 / 晚上8点51分

About 10-15 injured by turbulence on United flight to Houston

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 (Reuters) - About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.

It said in a statement three people among 10-15 injured were taken to a hospital and it did not have word on their condition.

"United Flight 1031, a Boeing 737, reported encountering severe turbulence in Mexican airspace, about 80 miles (130 km) east of Cancun," Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said in an email.

He said he aircraft landed safely at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport just after 2:30 p.m.

Officials from United Airlines and the airport were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

