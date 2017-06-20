FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-At least 10 injured by turbulence on United flight to Houston
2017年6月20日 / 晚上9点06分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-At least 10 injured by turbulence on United flight to Houston

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Updates number injured and adds comment and details from airline)

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 (Reuters) - At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.

"Paramedics met the aircraft to provide medical care, and initial reports are that nine customers and one crew member were transported to the hospital for evaluation," the airline said in a statement about its flight 1031.

There have been no reports on the condition of those taken to hospital.

"United Flight 1031, a Boeing 737, reported encountering severe turbulence in Mexican airspace, about 80 miles (130 km) east of Cancun," Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said in an email.

He said the aircraft landed safely at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport just after 2:30 p.m. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
