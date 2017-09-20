FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Waymo seeking $2.6 bln for one trade secret against Uber
2017年9月20日 / 下午5点27分 / 1 个月前

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An Uber lawyer on Wednesday said Alphabet Inc’s Waymo unit is seeking about $2.6 billion for the alleged theft of one of several trade secrets in a lawsuit over self-driving cars.

Uber Technologies Inc attorney Bill Carmody disclosed the figure in a hearing in federal court in San Francisco, where both companies are discussing whether a trial in the case will begin next month. Waymo has asserted claims that Uber stole several of its trade secrets. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage)

