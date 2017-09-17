FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Waymo seeks delay in self-driving trade secret trial against Uber
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月17日 / 凌晨12点47分 / 1 个月前

Waymo seeks delay in self-driving trade secret trial against Uber

Dan Levine

2 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet’s Waymo self-driving car unit said critical new evidence it recently obtained in a trade secret lawsuit against Uber means a U.S. judge should postpone a trial of the case set to begin next month.

Waymo claimed in a lawsuit earlier this year that former engineer Anthony Levandowski downloaded more than 14,000 confidential files before leaving to set up a self-driving truck company, which Uber acquired soon after.

Uber has denied using any of Waymo’s trade secrets. Jury selection in San Francisco federal court is scheduled to begin on Oct. 10.

For months, Waymo had been seeking to obtain a 2016 due diligence report that Uber had completed prior to obtaining Levandowski’s company. Waymo hoped it would shed light on what Uber knew about Levandowski’s downloads, and when Uber knew them.

A federal appeals court this week ordered Uber to disclose that diligence report.

In a court filing on Saturday, Waymo said the report contains critical evidence that necessitates further investigation which cannot be completed by Oct. 10.

Waymo referenced several portions of the due diligence report in the court filing, but this evidence was redacted and could not be viewed by the public.

An Uber spokesman declined to comment.

Waymo said additional depositions, including those of Levandowski and Uber’s ex-CEO Travis Kalanick, would have to be completed now that the due diligence report and other files have been disclosed to Waymo.

The case pits two companies battling to dominate the fast-growing field of self-driving cars. Alphabet Inc is currently in discussions with Lyft Inc about a possible investment, which would boost the No. 2 ride provider as it battles rival Uber for market share. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below