FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Judge rules Uber must disclose key document in Waymo self-driving car case
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 晚上6点53分 / 2 个月前

Judge rules Uber must disclose key document in Waymo self-driving car case

Alexandria Sage

3 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7 (Reuters) - A magistrate judge has ruled that Uber Technologies Inc must hand over a key document that could shed light on what its executives knew about alleged theft of trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit.

Alphabet's Waymo claimed in a lawsuit earlier this year that former engineer Anthony Levandowski downloaded more than 14,000 confidential files before leaving to set up a self-driving truck company, which Uber acquired soon after.

The document in question is a due diligence report on Levandowski's startup prepared by Uber during its acquisition talks with the firm in 2016.

Waymo has been seeking a copy of the report as part of its preparation for trial, but Uber has refused to turn it over, citing attorney-client privilege. The dispute was reviewed by a magistrate judge, who issued a ruling under seal earlier this week, meaning the outcome was known only to Uber and Waymo.

A U.S. federal judge, who is overseeing the case, made reference to the ruling in court on Wednesday, making it clear the magistrate judge had sided with Waymo.

"Are you appealing the ruling against you on the due diligence report?" U.S. District Judge William Alsup asked Uber's lawyers in court in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Uber attorney Karen Dunn told Alsup the company will likely decide its next steps by tomorrow.

If Uber does not prevail on appeal, the due diligence report would be turned over to Waymo lawyers. It is unclear whether the entire report, or portions of it, would ultimately become public.

At a court hearing last month, Alsup said the report was a potential "treasure trove" that would shed light on what Uber executives knew of Levandowski's actions.

Levandowski is not a defendant in the case, but his actions, and what Uber executives knew about them, are at the center of Waymo's lawsuit. Uber denies it used any of Waymo's trade secrets but has fired Levandowski. A trial is scheduled for October.

Spokespeople for Uber and Waymo declined to comment. (Writing by Dan Levine; Editing by Bill Rigby)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below