2 个月前
Uber CEO Kalanick to take leave of absence
2017年6月13日 / 下午5点16分 / 2 个月前

Uber CEO Kalanick to take leave of absence

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's Chief Executive Travis Kalanick told employees in an email on Tuesday that he will take time away from the company he helped to found, according to a copy of the memo seen by Reuters.

Kalanick's leave of absence follows a day-long board meeting on Sunday during which members of Uber's board of directors discussed the possibility of Kalanick temporarily stepping away from the company.

In his email, Kalanick did not specify how long he would be away from the company, but cited the need to take time off to grieve the loss of his mother, who died in a recent boating accident. (Reporting by Heather Somerville and Joseph Menn; Editing by Bill Rigby)

