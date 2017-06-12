FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月内
Uber CEO Kalanick likely to take leave, exec Michael to leave -source
2017年6月12日

Uber CEO Kalanick likely to take leave, exec Michael to leave -source

June 12 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.

Emil Michael, senior vice president and a close Kalanick ally, will leave the company, the source said.

Uber's board met on Sunday to consider recommendations from an investigation into sexual harassment and related issues led by the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Reporting by Jonathan Weber; Editing by Bill Rigby

