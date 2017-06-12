FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Uber board adopts all recommendations from Eric Holder investigation
2017年6月12日 / 凌晨4点09分 / 2 个月前

Uber board adopts all recommendations from Eric Holder investigation

Heather Somerville and Joseph Menn

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 (Reuters) - The Uber Technologies Inc board of directors has voted unanimously to adopt all recommendations from a report stemming from allegations of sexual harassment at the company and other employee concerns, a board representative said on Sunday.

The board, at a meeting on Sunday, adopted a series of recommendations from former U.S Attorney General Eric Holder following a sprawling, multi-month investigation into Uber's cultures and practices.

The recommendations will be released to Uber employees on Tuesday, the representative said.

Holder's recommendations included imposing new controls on company spending, human resources and other areas where executives had wide discretion.

Also at the meeting on Sunday, board members were expected to discuss Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick temporarily stepping away from the embattled ride-hailing firm and other changes to executive leadership. (Reporting by Heather Somerville)

