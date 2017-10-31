FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber CEO says company's future in Brazil in the balance
2017年10月31日

Uber CEO says company's future in Brazil in the balance

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, Dara Khosrowshahi, said on Tuesday that his company’s future in Brazil depends on government decisions, as the Brazilian Senate prepared to vote on regulating car hailing apps.

“It depends on the decisions of the government,” Khosrowshahi told reporters when asked whether Uber would leave Brazil if the bill with tough regulations was enacted. He spoke after meeting with Brazil’s Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Diane Craft)

