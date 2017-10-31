FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil Senate approves amended bill regulating car-hailing apps
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 晚上10点22分 / 更新于 2 小时内

Brazil Senate approves amended bill regulating car-hailing apps

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate approved by 46-10 votes a hotly debated bill on Tuesday that regulates car-hailing apps like Uber and amended the legislation to remove some clauses that would undermine their business.

Senators agreed to drop requirements in the bill that drivers own their cars and have the same red number plates used in Brazil by public transport vehicles like taxis. However, lawmakers kept rules that make drivers subject to local city authorities for licensing, taxes and other rules. The bill must return to the lower house for final approval. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below