Uber appeal case against London licence loss planned for April or June next year
December 11, 2017 / 10:30 AM / in a day

Uber appeal case against London licence loss planned for April or June next year

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Uber’s appeal against the loss of its London licence should begin on Apr. 30 for five days but might be delayed until June, a British judge said on Monday at a preliminary hearing.

There will be two further preliminary hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday next week to decide whether a trade union and the London Taxi Drivers’ Association can join Uber and transport regulator Transport for London (TfL) in the case.

TfL ruled in September that the ride-hailing service’s approach and conduct was not fit and proper to hold a private vehicle hire licence. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

