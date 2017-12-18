FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Uber's licence in UK city Cambridge extended for five years
频道
专题
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 18, 2017 / 4:12 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Uber's licence in UK city Cambridge extended for five years

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, Uber and council comments)

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The British university city of Cambridge extended Uber’s operating licence for five years on Monday in a boost to the taxi app which is battling to keep its cars on the road in London, its most important European market.

The decision comes a week after the northern English city of York refused to renew the Silicon Valley’s licence, citing a data breach and a number of complaints, in a ruling the app has until Jan. 5 to appeal.

On Monday, local officials in Cambridge, eastern England, said the U.S. firm, valued at around $70 billion, will be able to keep operating for a further five years.

“We consider Uber to be a fit and proper operator,” said Councillor Gerri Bird, the chairwoman of Cambridge city council’s licensing committee.

In a statement, Uber’s Head of Cities for the UK Fred Jones welcomed the move:

“We’re delighted people in Cambridge can continue to use Uber,” he said. “For both licensed drivers and passengers in the area, the app brings more choice and control.”

Uber is fighting to keep operating in London where the city’s regulator said in September it was “not fit and proper” and stripped it of its licence.

The company is appealing the decision and its cars can remain on the streets of the British capital city until an appeals process is exhausted, which could take years. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by James Davey and Kate Holton)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below