Uber CEO tells London: I'm sorry for the mistakes we've made
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月25日 / 上午10点26分 / 23 天前

Uber CEO tells London: I'm sorry for the mistakes we've made

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Uber’s Chief Executive apologised on Monday for the taxi app’s mistakes in London and promised to change as the firm fights a decision by the city not to renew its licence.

On Friday, the British capital’s transport regulator deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service and decided not to renew its licence to operate, which will end this week, citing the firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

“While Uber has revolutionised the way people move in cities around the world, it’s equally true that we’ve got things wrong along the way. On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologise for the mistakes we’ve made,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an open letter.

“We will appeal the decision on behalf of millions of Londoners, but we do so with the knowledge that we must also change.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

