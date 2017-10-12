FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London regulator will defend decision not to renew Uber's licence in court -mayor
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日

London regulator will defend decision not to renew Uber's licence in court -mayor

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday that the city’s transport regulator will defend its decision in court not to renew Uber’s licence to operate in the British capital.

Uber has until Friday to submit its appeal and can continue to operate until the appeal process has been exhausted, which could take several months. “The courts now will consider the appeal from Uber and of course TfL (Transport for London) will defend the decision they made,” Khan said during a monthly question time session. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

